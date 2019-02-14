OPPO is Set to Redefine its Design Statement With its #OPPOF11Pro Campaign

/ -- Celebrities join a wagon to enhance the power and style quotient through #OPPOF11Pro campaign



OPPO, a leading global brand, kick started the #OPPOF11Pro campaign today in collaboration with popular Indian celebrities. 11 Celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, and expressed their support in the value of high-end back aesthetics of OPPO's upcoming The latest digital campaign highlights the powerful back of OPPO F11 Pro along with a camera set up, which provides an edge to make the look stylish and classy. The campaign also aims to strengthen OPPO's efforts in showcasing its technological innovation that is quintessentially focused on enhancing the power and style quotient of its consumers enabling them to match their own uniqueness.

While continuing to offer incredible features and functionality, OPPO redefines the elegant look with its new OPPO F11 Pro. It is designed for the style-conscious consumer looking for a smartphone with premium design and eye-catching aesthetics. Being first in the industry to apply the Nano Printing, the new smartphone will offer effects like ink-wash paintings, 3D and triple-color gradient. To enhance further, it will add glamor to user's aura with its color transition, which are more natural and purer.

OPPO's F11 Pro campaign will be launched to kickstart the announcement for the brand's upcoming smartphone which will not only define beauty but will be a perfect companion for users who are open to explore various valuable aspects.

To unleash this beauty, stay tuned for more details. One would not want to miss this!



About OPPOOPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification and was the first brand to launch with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to More than 200 million consumers are using OPPO OPPO's business has covered 35 countries and regions, with over 400,000 stores and has 4 research centres worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)