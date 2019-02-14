Indofil forms JV with Italian firm Reagens to manufacture speciality chemicals

Modi Enterprises' group firm Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Italy-based to manufacture

Indofil, a Rs 2,500 crore crop protection and firm, announced joint venture (JV) with polymer additives manufacturer

"The new venture, Polymer Additives Pvt Ltd will start manufacturing and offering green stabilizer range from their unit at Ankaleshwar," the company said in a statement.

The JV will also begin offering specialty additives from Reagens units in from April 2019.

"The JV will also be constructing a new in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation's Special Economic Zone in Dahej in 2019 to offer all green polymer additives to the Indian Polymer processing industry," the statement said.

The JV will also offer technical support and services from its regional application laboratory centres based at and Delhi, supplemented by support from existing Reagens' facilities.

"Both companies have complementary strengths which can be leveraged to bring and products used in PVC and CPVC polymers. We hope to combine our expertise and talent and take the JV to its best potential," said KK Modi CMD of and of

"Indofil and Reagens will bring together unique assets, deep technical expertise, as well as ability to identify, scale and customize solutions. We will work together to bring cost-effective and in the heat stabilisers market," Reagens said.

The PVC and CPVC are the major thermoplastic polymers in by quantity. Key applications include pipes and fittings (hot and cold), wire and cable, cellular and window profiles, medical compounds, and calendaring

Reagens is privately owned company, founded in early 1950s, with a consolidated group turnover exceeding 230 million euros. The company has global-scale manufacturer of specialty for PVC and other thermoplastics.

