Opposition criticises Maha interim budget

Opposition parties in have criticised the interim budget 2019-20 which was presented in the Wednesday by Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The financial plan for 2019-20 has an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 19,784 crore and a provision of special fund for farm loan waiver.

of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of said Mungantiwar has slashed provisions for several special sectors.

"Mungantiwar delivered his speech in a higher pitch but he has cut down the expenditure on several special sectors," Vikhe Patil said.

The has made only "tall promises" of constructing memorials of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but not a single brick is laid to begin construction, he alleged.

"Out of the total budget outlay of Rs 4.08 lakh crore in the last year, the has actually spent only 65 per cent of total allocations," the said.

NCP in Assembly Jayant Patil also took a dim view of the budget.

"Most of the provisions in this budget are inadequate for departments such as Woman and Child Development, Rural Development as well as for development of airports in the state," the former minister said.

Leader of Opposition in the and said the interim budget is cut off from reality.

Munde said farmers are not given any attention in the financial plan 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)