Maha to implement 'Tejashri' scheme for women: Mungantiwar

The government will implement the "Tejashri financial services" scheme to help rural women, Mungantiwar said Friday.

He said it would be implemented by the state's Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) and would help understand the needs of rural women and bring them into the mainstream of development.

Mungantiwar said help will be provided to debt-ridden women as part of this scheme.

The informed that Rs 68.53 crore will be distributed in the next three years as part of the programme, including Rs 10,000 as loan per person to those from very poor families.

Self-help groups (SHGs) will get financial assistance of Rs 20,000 for repayment of loans and working capital of Rs 2 lakh will be made available to women entrepreneurs, he said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Commissioner, Human Development Mission and MAVIM for the scheme.

