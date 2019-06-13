Opposition parties in Bengal seek Mamata's resignation as Health Minister

The opposition parties in West



Bengal slammed on Thursday for her alleged threats to the striking doctors and sought her immediate resignation as

The BJP, the CPI(M) and the claimed she is behaving like and not interested to solve the impasse.

In the wake of disruption of medical services in several parts of the state over the past three days, Banerjee directed the agitating junior doctors to resume work and warned of action if the order is not followed. The doctors, however, decided to continue their stir.

"Instead of expressing solidarity to the doctors, she is threatening them. He is behaving like an authoritarian, like a This is shameful. She has failed both as the and the She should resign immediately," said.

said Banerjee was indulging in blame game instead of solving the problem.

"Is this a way to deal with the agitating doctors? Instead of solving the problem, she is blaming the doctors, the BJP and others. If she can't control the situation, she should resign as the health minister," Majumdar said.

He also criticised Banerjee for referring to during her speech at the on Thursday morning.

" is encouraging his party cadre to create communal tension and run a propaganda on Facebook," she said and claimed that the doctors' agitation is a conspiracy of the BJP and the CPI(M).

"She is trying to hide her failures by blaming others. If she can't control the situation, she should resign and let us take over. We would show her how to solve such problems," Majumdar said.

Accusing the Trinamool supremo of politicising the issue, CPI(M) central committee member said Banerjee does not seem interested in ending the impasse.

"Is she is at all concerned about solving the problem, or does she just want to politicise the matter?" he said.

State also criticised the and said the should take appropriate measures to ensure safety and security of doctors.

"It is the duty of the to ensure and order condition in the state. But at the same time we would also like to appeal to the doctors to resume the services as lots of poor patients are suffering," Mitra said.

Doctors across the state have called for a strike in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues at NRS Medical College and Hospital in the city by family members of a patient, who died on Monday night.

Services have been affected over the past three days in emergency wards, outdoor facilities and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in the state, leaving the patients in the lurch.

