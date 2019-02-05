Option of going with SP-BSP open: BJP ally SBSP

Putting its ally BJP in on notice, the has said the option of going with the SP-BSP alliance in the was open to the party.

SBSP and senior cabinet has been making sharp statements against the BJP and had recently threatened to walk out of the

"In case there is no headway with the BJP, the option of going along with SP-BSP alliance (in the coming Lok Sabha elections) is open to us," the (SBSP) said.

The for backward classes welfare and department of disabled people development was speaking to reporters at his residence here on Monday night.

To a question as to whether he had talks with leaders of either of the two parties - the SP and the BSP - Rajbhar said that he had not met anyone on this issue so far.

On the developments in Kolkata, Rajbhar came out in support of and questioned the CBI action, saying how could the sleuths go without any order.

"Why has the CBI not raided the house of the main accused in the Saradha case who has joined the BJP," Rajbhar asked and added that the has already called the CBI a "caged parrot".

Banerjee is on a sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the chief in connection with chit fund scams. Her protest entered the third day on Tuesday.

She sat on a "Save India" dharna in front of in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday night insisting that the latest CBI action was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.

