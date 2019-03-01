Optisafe unveils distress alert device for Rs 2,999

unveiled a priced at Rs 2,999 that triggers a and sends location, audio or video recording to contacts when activated.

Optisafe is a venture of BSE-listed

"The device can be used by anyone, be it women or senior citizens. Unlike other devices that often send out false alarms and thereby reducing trust in them, our device is activated through a pull mechanism. The device has been designed in and will also be manufactured in the country," Optisafe said.

The device will be available across from March 8 onwards, he added.

The company is also in discussions with partners in other markets to sell the product internationally, Prasad said.

The device has a two-way siren, which rings on the device as well as three pre-defined contacts. When activated, a location link is sent to the contact, where the recipient sees not only the location but also an audio or video clip, helping in understanding situation better.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)