Optisafe unveils distress alert device for Rs 2,999

Optisafe Friday unveiled a distress alert device priced at Rs 2,999 that triggers a siren and sends location, audio or video recording to SOS contacts when activated.
Optisafe is a venture of BSE-listed Optiemus Infracom.
"The device can be used by anyone, be it women or senior citizens. Unlike other devices that often send out false alarms and thereby reducing trust in them, our device is activated through a pull mechanism. The device has been designed in India and will also be manufactured in the country," Optisafe CEO Dinesh Prasad said.
The device will be available across offline and online channels from March 8 onwards, he added.
The company is also in discussions with partners in other markets to sell the product internationally, Prasad said.
The device has a two-way siren, which rings on the device as well as three pre-defined contacts. When activated, a location link is sent to the SOS contact, where the recipient sees not only the location but also an audio or video clip, helping in understanding SOS situation better.
