Business Standard

Pb minister Soni visits schools in border areas to take stock of situation

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Punjab Education minister O P Soni visited some schools in the border areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Friday and checked the examination centres.

Keeping in view the heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack, Soni made a surprise visit to take stock of situation in the schools which are located close to the International Border.

He checked the examination centres and interacted with the students and told them not to worry on any account and concentrate on their studies.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Lopokey, located on the Indo-Pak border, the minister interacted with students in their classroom.

During his visit to the school at Sarngraha he also checked the midday meal.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 19:45 IST

