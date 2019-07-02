Over 1,000 temples are conserved by ASI: Govt

Over 1,000 temples across the country are conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India, with most being in Karnataka, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament Tuesday.

In a reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, Patel gave state-wise details of such temples.

Among the temples conserved by the ASI, 242 are in Karnataka, 132 in Uttar Pradesh, 120 in Tamil Nadu 120 and 96 in Madhya Pradesh, a data released by Patel stated.

The total number of temples conserved by the ASI is 1,081, it said.

Patel said at several places, temples are part of major monuments like forts and archaeological sites.

