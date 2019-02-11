Over 100 cows die in UP villages over 2 days, probe ordered

Over 100 cows were reported to have died in some villages in the district over two days following which an inquiry was ordered in the incident, officials said Friday.

The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, said.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.

The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes.

