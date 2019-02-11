Chris Cornell wins Grammy posthumously for best rock performance

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell was honoured posthumously at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards for his song "When Bad Does Good".
The late singer won in the best rock performance category and his children Toni and Christopher accepted the award.
Cornell's song was up against Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet, Hailstorm and Fever 333.
The track was part of 'Chris Cornell', a four-disc retrospective box set released last year featuring 11 unreleased songs.
"When Bad Does Good" features haunting lyrics in light of the singer's suicide in May 2017, while he was on tour with Soundgarden. He was 52.
"I never thought we would be standing here without my dad. I'm sure he would be proud and honoured. He was a rock icon, the Godfather of grunge and a creator of a movement. While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he is known for us is for being the greatest father and our hero," Christopher said.
Toni added, "His voice was his vision and his music was his peace thank you to our mom his love, his muse and his saviour who continues to carry out our father's legacy this is for you, daddy."
Cornell's widow Vicky also attended the ceremony.
Soundgarden was founded by Cornell in 1984 with guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Hiro Yamamoto.
The band together won two Grammy Awards in 1995. Cornell performed solo after Soundgarden broke up two years later. He then joined Audioslave, which included Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford. soundgarden reunited in 2012.
Cornell was nominated for 16 Grammys over his career.
