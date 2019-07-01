JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Eight core sectors grow by 5.1 pc in May; sharp revision in Apr numbers

Heavy rains in Thane, Palghar; part of vacant building falls
Business Standard

Over 100 gms cocaine seized from Nigerian

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A Nigerian was Monday arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 106 grams of cocaine seized from him, officials said.

According an official release, Ebuka, a Nigerian national, was arrested from his residence at Nanal Nagar here.

The Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials recently arrested some people involved in narcotics distribution here.

The banned substance was being brought illegally into India from Brazil through sea route, the release said.

The officials also seized Rs.70,000, mobile phones and a two-wheeler, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU