Woman, 2 others arrested for killing man in Indirapuram

A woman and her accomplices have been arrested for killing a man she had been friends with for four years in Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad district, police said Monday.

Pushpa had befriended Jagdeep, who worked as an accountant of a milk distributor here, and served him alcohol before killing him, they said.

City Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said Pushpa and her accomplices Krishna Pal and Hari Kishan were arrested after the killing on the intervening night of June 18-19.

Pushpa and Pal are residents of Faridabad, while Kishan is from Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Pushpa used to visit Jagdeep often and had seen him keeping huge amount of cash with him. She hatched a plan with the other two accused to loot the money, Kumar said.

She served alcohol to Jagdeep until he became semiconscious and then strangled him to death with help from her accomplices. They then tried to break open the closet where Jagdeep used to keep the money but failed. The accused took Jagdeep's watch and mobile phone with them, the SP said.

Pushpa has confessed to the crime, police said.

An FIR was filed by Jagdeep's employer and dairy owner Ram Kumar Bhati. Police said they have recovered the watch and the mobile phone.

