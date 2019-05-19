Over 13 pc voting till 11 am in Punjab

An estimated 13.55 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am in 13 seats in



Around 10.40 per cent voting turnout was registered in lone Chandigarh seat till 11 am, poll officials said.

Polling for all the 13 constituencies in and Union Territory Chandigarh began at 7 am Sunday and it will continue till 6 pm.

Gurdaspur recorded a voter turnout of 13.28 per cent, followed by (8.29), Khadoor Sahib (12.66), Jalandhar (12.11), Hoshiarpur (9.03), Anandpur Sahib (14.81), (11.92), Fategarh Sahib (14.98), Faridkot (14.33), Ferozepur (14.50), Bathinda (17.27), Sangrur (18.93) and Patiala recorded 13.98 per cent.

Voters queued up early morning at several polling stations to exercise their franchise.

There were some reports of technical glitches in EVMs at several places including Ludhiana, and

Punjab's S Karuna Raju said eight ballot units, 13 control units, and eightvoter-verified paper audit trailhave been replaced.

"Voting is going on peaceful and there is no report of any violence," Raju said.

However, there was a report of a scuffle between and Akali-BJP workers in Gurdaspur.

Voters who cast their votes early morning included Harbhajan Singh, candidate from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari, Dharamvira Gandhi, BJP Tarun Chugh, and candidate from Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Former chief Parkash Singh Badal, chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and their two daughters also exercised their franchise.

is making his electoral debut from Gurdaspur constituency against Congress candidate

AAP's Bhagwant Mann is trying his luck from Sangrur seat.

Among Congress's heavyweights, former Union is contesting from Anandpur Sahib while former Union minister and wife of Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, is contesting Patiala seat.

On most of the 13 seats, the contest appears to be a direct fight between and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance.

In 2014, the and the had won four seats each, three and the BJP two.

Over 2.07 crore voters in Punjab are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election in which 278 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray.

More than one lakh security personnel, including paramilitary force, have been deployed in the state for holding free and fair polling, officials said.

Over 3.94 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 would exercise their franchise for the first time in Punjab.

A total of 23,213 polling stations have been set up and 249, 719 and 509 booths have been categorised as critical, sensitive and hyper sensitive, respectively.

From the Chandigarh seat, BJP candidate is locked in an electoral battle against former railway minister and Congress candidate

More than 6.46 lakh voters in Chandigarh have the right to exercise their franchise in the election in which 36 candidates, nine of them women, are in the fray.

Of total 6,46,063 voters in Chandigarh, 3,04,423 are women and 21 are in third gender category. There are 17,598 eligible first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)