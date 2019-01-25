More than 30 companies from are expected to participate at the 22nd Hannover-2019, a leading metalworking trade show at in from September 16 to 21 this year.

The organisers said in a press release that as many as 1,780 exhibitors would be showcasing their products of which 31 companies are from including Bharat Fritz Werner, Forbes and Company, Jyoti CNC Automation.

"More than 1,780 exhibitors from 41 countries had applied by the registration deadline of December 1, 2018. From there were already 31 companies registered," Dr Wilfried Schafer, of the organiser VDW (Verein Deutscher Werkzeugmaschinenfabriken), said.

All major manufacturers of will be presenting their products and services in at the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of industrial production, he added.

VDW is organising the event on behalf of the European Machine Tool Association Cecimo from Brussels, and in cooperation with Deutsche Messe AG,

Underlining that the is an innovation platform for metalworking machines, solutions and services, Schafer said in 2017, about 65,000 visitors came from 160 countries and this year he expected a bigger turnout.

