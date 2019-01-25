Man awarded death in minor rape-murder case

A local court awarded to a person for raping and murdering a



7-year-old girl in Hojai district of central in 2017.

Hojai sessions court N S Deuri sentenced Krishna alias Sagar to death.

Sagar used to work as a domestic help in the victim's house in Lumding area. On February 5, 2017, he took the girl to a nearby jungle, raped and killed her. He later dumped the body there.

A case was registered against him in under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence).

Krishna is originally from station area in district.

