Business Standard

Man awarded death in minor rape-murder case

Press Trust of India  |  Hojai (Assam) 

A local court awarded capital punishment to a person for raping and murdering a

7-year-old girl in Hojai district of central Assam in 2017.

Hojai sessions court judge N S Deuri sentenced Krishna alias Sagar to death.

Sagar used to work as a domestic help in the victim's house in Lumding area. On February 5, 2017, he took the girl to a nearby jungle, raped and killed her. He later dumped the body there.

A case was registered against him in Lumding police station under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence).

Krishna is originally from Sarupathar police station area in Golaghat district.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 18:17 IST

