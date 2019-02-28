Over 30 organisations, industry bodies oppose proposal to ban vape content

More than 30 organisations and industry bodies, including Ficci, and the Cellular Operators Association of India, have written to the (MeitY), urging it not to ban related to the Electronic Delivery Systems (ENDS).

Other major organisations supporting this include Asia Internet Coalition, Forum, Internet Freedom Foundation, Data of India, Heart Care Foundation of India, and The and Society.

The draft amendment to the intermediary guidelines rules proposes new regulations for intermediaries (digital platforms), including a clause on banning that promotes ENDS.

These entities, in a statement on Thursday, said citizens have the right to access information on safer alternatives to The submissions form part of the 609-page document.

"...(These) organisations have opposed the ban on content related to ENDS citing overstepping of IT ministry's jurisdiction, violation of consumer rights, no legal backing for the action and use of vague terminology that can lead to misinterpretation and overregulation," it added.

Vape refers to or that simulate the experience of a cigarette.

The statement quoted Director as saying that it is encouraging that many organisations concerned with public health have sought removal of the proposed ban on ENDS content.

" is reeling under a epidemic which causes nearly a million deaths a year. We stated in our submission that denying people access to information on safer alternatives will, therefore, be highly detrimental and in violation of Article 21 of our constitution," he added.

The Data of India (DSCI), a initiative, said the terms and expressions used are ambiguous and may be deemed unconstitutional.

India said it "is concerned that the rules use vague and overly broad terms to identify expression that can be restricted, going well beyond both Indian and international human rights standards on freedom of expression".

