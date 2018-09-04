Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

Authorities say heavy rain has forced more than 300 people to evacuate their homes in the college town of

The City Star reports that the flooding started after nearly 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell from Sunday night into Monday.

says at least 20 people were rescued from their homes by boat. City officials say about 750 homes remain without power.

described the flooding as a 500- to 800-year event during a conference Monday.

posted aerial photographs showing building flooded nearly to their roofs. Two emergency shelters have been established to help those who were displaced.

State University's campus wasn't affected by the flooding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)