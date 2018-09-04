Realty stocks fall up to 5 pc amid ban on construction in some states, UTs

Realty stocks Tuesday fell by up to 5 per cent following ban on construction in some of the states and union territories (UTs) by the

Shares of plunged 5.01 per cent, 4.43 per cent, Housing Development and Infrastructure 4.05 per cent, Estate 3.08 per cent, 2.92 per cent, Unitech 1.03 per cent and 0.57 per cent on BSE.

Some of these realty stocks had fallen in the previous trading session also.

The on Friday castigated some states and for "pathetic" attitude in not framing proper policy on solid waste management and stayed further constructions there till they brought it out.

Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO Saturday said the should not have stayed construction activities in some states and where waste management policy has not been framed.

