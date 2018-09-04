Realty stocks fall up to 5 pc amid ban on construction in some states, UTs

Realty stocks Tuesday fell by up to 5 per cent following ban on construction in some of the states and union territories (UTs) by the Supreme Court.
Shares of DLF plunged 5.01 per cent, Sunteck Realty 4.43 per cent, Housing Development and Infrastructure 4.05 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate 3.08 per cent, Sobha Ltd 2.92 per cent, Unitech 1.03 per cent and Godrej Properties 0.57 per cent on BSE.
Some of these realty stocks had fallen in the previous trading session also.
The Supreme Court on Friday castigated some states and UTs for "pathetic" attitude in not framing proper policy on solid waste management and stayed further constructions there till they brought it out.
Realtors' apex bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO Saturday said the Supreme Court should not have stayed construction activities in some states and UTs where waste management policy has not been framed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU