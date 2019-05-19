Over 50 pc polling till 3 PM in four constituencies

Brisk voting continued in the four Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu Sunday where by-polls are underway, according to figures.

According to the 3 PM voter turnout statistics made available by the officials, three of the four constituencies recorded in excess of 50 per cent, even as Aravakurichi registered 66 percent polling.

Over 50 per cent of the voters had cast their ballots in Sulur (58.16), Thirupparankundram (56.25) and Ottapidaram (SC) (52.17), while Aravakurichi recorded 66.38 per cent.

There have been no reports of untoward incidents so far.

The 13 polling stations where re-polling is underway also recorded an impressive voter turnout, some recording as high as over 80 per cent.

Re-polling was being held in these booths for reasons such as alleged irregularities and technical issues.

While bypolls to 18 of the total 22 vacant assembly seats were held on April 18, the rest are going to the hustings Sunday.

The outcome of the bypolls will decide the future of the as the ruling AIADMK would require a significant number of seats to remain in power.

It has a strength of 113 minus the in the 234 member house with 22 vacancies.

The simple majority in the full house is 117.

