French coast guard stops nine migrants heading to UK in small boat

-
ALSO READ
Commonly used heart drug may up cardiac arrest risk
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA tentative approval for Topiramate Extended Release Capsules
Law student dies at SAI campus in Kolkata
Computer tool predicts risk of deadly irregular heart beats
Eminent Bengali folk singer Amar Paul dead
-
France's coast guard on Sunday stopped a small boat with nine migrants -- including a boy suffering mild hypothermia -- from crossing the English Channel to reach Britain, it said in a statement.
The nine, all of them male and most of them adults, said they were Iranians, the regional marine prefecture said in the statement.
They were intercepted by a patrol vessel around 5.5 kilometres (3.5 miles) offshore, only a short way across the Channel, which is around 30 kilometres wide at its closest points. They were taken to the nearby city of Calais where they were handed over to border authorities.
Migrants seeking to enter Britain have been frustrated in attempts to cross on vehicles through the Channel Tunnel or on ferries. Some have turned to trying to cross the Channel in small boats, risking low temperatures, strong currents and heavy shipping traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU