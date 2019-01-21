Over 85 per cent polling in first phase of panchayat polls in

Over 85 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase of the panchayat elections of held Monday, poll officials said.

This is the first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the State in 2014.

As many as 41.56 lakh people exercised their franchise against 48.46 lakh eligible voters in the first phase, an communication said.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 1 pm even as counting was taken up from 2 pm.

Though 4,479 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the first phase, the election was declared unanimous in 769 panchayats, and election to another nine was cancelled due to other reasons.

As many as 12,202 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,701 panchayats while 70,094 candidates are in the fray for 28,974 wards, a of the State Election Commission had earlier said.

Though the elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols, all major political parties have thrown their weight behind their sympathisers concerned.

To a query, told that the elections were held without any political party symbols and it was not proper to comment on the political affiliations of the wining candidates.

"But I can say 90 per cent of the winning candidates worked for our party during the recently concluded Assembly polls and I believe they are going to work with us in future also," he claimed.

Counting of votes is still underway and complete results would be declared later, the said.

About 55 ,000 police personnel were deployed for overseeing security arrangements during the poll process, Additional DG ( law and order) told

The second and third phases of the polls will be held on January 25 and 30.

