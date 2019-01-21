Two parties launch new political front in Odisha to take on

Two fringe political parties Monday joined hands and launched a front with the sole objective of ousting the ruling BJD from power in the coming twin elections in

Samata Kranti Dal headed by former Braja Kishore Tripathy and led by former announced formation of the new political front

The two ex-MPs said the new political front aimed at defeating BJD in the coming and state assembly election and announced to field candidates in all the 147 assembly seats in the state.

Claiming that the BJD government has made poor during its 18 year-long rule, they said the Odisha Democratic Front will emerge as an alternative.

They alleged that a large number of people are migrating to other states from Odisha in search of jobs and the has failed to create employment opportunities for the local youths.

The Front leaders also criticised the and the alleging that the administration failed in all sectors like health, education and agriculture.

Both Tripathy and Swain were optimistic that all anti-BJD leaders will come forward and fight together to defeat the in the upcoming elections.

Tripathy had been elected twice and was a cabinet minister in the at the Centre after being elected on BJD ticket from Puri seat in 1999.

He had resigned from BJD in 2009 and joined BJP before launching his own party - the Samata Kranti Dal in 2013.

Swain was also elected MP twice, including once from Balasore on BJP ticket.

