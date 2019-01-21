Two parties launch new political front in Odisha to take on

Two fringe political parties Monday joined hands and launched a front with the sole objective of ousting the ruling BJD from power in the coming twin elections in Odisha.
Samata Kranti Dal headed by former MP Braja Kishore Tripathy and Utkal Bharat led by former MP Kharavel Swain announced formation of the new political front Odisha Democratic Front.
The two ex-MPs said the new political front aimed at defeating BJD in the coming Lok Sabha and state assembly election and announced to field candidates in all the 147 assembly seats in the state.
Claiming that the BJD government has made Odisha poor during its 18 year-long rule, they said the Odisha Democratic Front will emerge as an alternative.
They alleged that a large number of people are migrating to other states from Odisha in search of jobs and the state government has failed to create employment opportunities for the local youths.
The Front leaders also criticised the state government and the chief minister alleging that the administration failed in all sectors like health, education and agriculture.
Both Tripathy and Swain were optimistic that all anti-BJD leaders will come forward and fight together to defeat the Naveen Government in the upcoming elections.
Tripathy had been elected MP twice and was a cabinet minister in the Atla Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre after being elected on BJD ticket from Puri Lok Sabha seat in 1999.
He had resigned from BJD in 2009 and joined BJP before launching his own party - the Samata Kranti Dal in 2013.
Swain was also elected MP twice, including once from Balasore on BJP ticket.
