Overcast skies in Delhi, min temp rises to 15C

It was a cold morning with overcast skies in on Wednesday even as the minimum rose to settle at 15 degrees

The humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The meteorological department has forecast light rains evening and night on Wednesday.

"The skies will be partly cloudy and there is a likelihood of light rains and thundershowers towards evening and night. The maximum is likely to hover at 25 degrees," an said.

The maximum and the minimum temperatures on Tuesday were at 27.4 degrees and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)