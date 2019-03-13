Evan Rachel Wood self harmed during abusive relationship

has revealed that she used to self harm when she was involved in an "abusive relationship".

The "Westworld" star opened up about the on Monday, using the #IAmNotOk hashtag in an attempt to raise awareness about domestic violence.

"Two years into my abusive relationship. I resorted to self harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him.

"It only made the stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the and I was too terrified to leave," tweeted, alongside a picture of herself with scars on her arm.

The 31-year-old also shared photographs from a shoot which she attended during her time in the relationship, adding she "fell into a pool of tears" on the job and had to go home.

"The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day," she said.

recently opened up about her experience with domestic abuse during an interview with for his "Armchair Expert" podcast.

