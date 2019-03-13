JUST IN
Business Standard

Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't quit acting

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Gwyneth Paltrow says she has not bid adieu to acting.

The actor, who was last seen in "Avengers: Infinity War" in a cameo, said she is currently focused on her lifestyle brand, Goop.

"I've never said that I am quitting acting. What I say is Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and occasionally when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate.

"I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now," Paltrow said in an appearance on "Today" show.

The actor's comments come months after her admission that she does not miss acting.

She will next be seen reprising her role of Pepper Potts in the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame", which will mark her seventh and last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last month, Paltrow said she believes it is time for her to say goodbye to her character.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 10:35 IST

