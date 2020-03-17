India Inc's overseas investment at $2.37 bn in Feb from $2.23 bn in Jan

Overseas investment by domestic firms stood at $2.37 billion in February 2020, as per RBI data.

In the year-ago same period, in India invested $2.36 billion. In January 2020, domestic invested $2.23 billion in their foreign firms (joint ventures/wholly-owned units).

Of the total investments in February this year, $1.16 billion was in the form of loans, $670.17 million was by way of issuance of guarantee while the rest $538.70 million was invested through equity, according to the data on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI) for last month.

Among the major investors, Bharti Airtel infused $978.92 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mauritius, Tata Steel invested $162.19 million in a subsidiary in Singapore and Tata International pumped $112.99 million into a wholly-owned arm in Singapore.

Calleis Infrastructure invested $81.12 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK.