Business Standard

IOC plans to open LPG bottling plant in Mizoram, upgrade 100 outlets in NE

IOC is also looking to commission at least nine retail outlets in Mizoram in the forthcoming fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Indian Oil Corp
The company would upgrade 100 retail outlets across the Northeast at an estimated cost of about Rs 50 crore in the next financial year | Photo: Reuters

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is looking to set up an LPG bottling plant in Mizoram, besides upgrading 100 retail outlets across the Northeast in the next financial year, a senior official said.

The company is currently in talks with the Mizoram government for setting up the bottling plant in the state, said G Ramesh, chief general manager of the IOC.

The company would upgrade 100 retail outlets across the Northeast at an estimated cost of about Rs 50 crore in the next financial year, he added.

IOC is also looking to commission at least nine retail outlets in Mizoram in the forthcoming fiscal, Ramesh said.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 09:40 IST

