Owaisi flays NDA govt over retail inflation, "record"

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday hit out at the NDA government over "record" unemployment of youth in the country, retail inflation reaching a six-month high and other allegedly negative development parameters.
"Record youth unemployment - Auto industry 'temporarily' shutting down production Inflation at 7 month high 50% of India facing drought-like situation Rural income growth in negative But Sensex is at 40,000! Kiska saath, Kiska vishwas?," he tweeted.
Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, is a bitter critic of the BJP and NDA government.
His remarks "Kiska saath, Kiska vishwas" is a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments, adding 'sabka vishwas' to the slogan of his first government 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.
