Uber launches affordable service in Bengaluru, partners Bajaj

Ride hailing Thursday said it has partnered with Auto to launch on its new category to offer affordable commuting option to travellers in Bengaluru.

is a driver-plus three passenger quadricycle. The four-wheeled motor vehicle is smaller and lighter than a passenger car, and comes with two fuel options- CNG and Petrol.

category in the region will initially offer (CNG version) exclusively in Bengaluru from Thursday.

The company is constantly working towards transforming the mobility landscape of cities with technology at the heart of Uber's solutions, Nandini Maheshwari, head (Business Development) at and said.

"This partnership is an extension of ?Uber's commitment towards lowering transportation costs, enhancing asset utilisation and improving rider convenience," she added.

The charges of will be between that of its UberGo and auto offering, depending on demand and other factors, Maheshwari said.

The quadricycles provide a mileage of 43km/kg and makes urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.

"Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of and will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Its small size helps parking in congested areas," DGM said.

will operate the UberXS in Bengaluru for some time before it makes its way into other cities.

