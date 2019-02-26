Owaisi hails IAF air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday hailed Indian Air Force's strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp in Pakistan and said the Indian defence forces should be prepared to tackle any retaliatory action.
India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.
"I was expecting this sort of response within 2 or 3 days after the Pulwama terror attack. I welcome this step... We stand with the government on this," Owaisi told reporters here.
He said, "I am sure that our Navy or Air Force are on alert, if Pakistan wants to take some stupid action (in response to the air strikes)".
The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
