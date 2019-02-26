HPCL shares close nearly 1 pc down; Britannia up 1 pc on NSE rejig

Shares of Corporation fell nearly 1 per cent Tuesday after NSE said will replace the company in the Nifty50 index from March 29.

The company's shares ended at Rs 226, down 0.94 per cent, on NSE. During the day, it fell 2.95 per cent to Rs 221.40.

Shares of closed at Rs 3,075, up 0.87 per cent. During the day, it gained 1.46 per cent to Rs 3,092.95.

will replace Corporation in the Nifty50 index from March 29, said Monday.

and Investment, Divi's Laboratories, HDFC Asset Management Company, Corporation, and will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index, the NSE said in a release.

Besides, similar changes are made in Nifty500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty Smallcap 250, Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty 200, Nifty Financial Services among others, the release added.

