Oscar ratings improve for first time in 5 years with 29.6 million viewers

have improved their ratings with a surge of 3.1 million or 13 per cent in viewership, courtesy a razor-tight runtime, performances from members of and and presence of films like "Black Panther" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" in Best Picture category.

The Network said the 91st attracted 29.6 million viewers and clocked a rating of 7.7 in adult 18-49 demography.

In a statement, the network also said the Oscars, touted US TV's biggest awards show, stood well above other key award shows this year -- and

The Grammys, held earlier this month, were viewed by 19.9 million viewers and had a rating of 5.6, while clocked 18.6 million viewers with a 5.2 rating.

The 2019 edition is therefore US TV's most watched entertainment telecast in two years, and the first rise in viewership since hosted the awards in 2014.

The 2018 ceremony had marked the lowest point for in its history with only 26.5 million viewers and a rating of 6.8 rating.

The increase in the viewership figures was on the agenda of the (AMPAS) ever since the 2018 awards.

As one of the measures, the academy had proposed a new category -- Best Popular Film -- to boost its rating but it was scrapped due to a negative feedback.

In another step, the academy had announced that it will be presenting four categories -- cinematography, film editing, live action shorts and makeup and hairstyling -- during commercial breaks in order to keep the live telecast under three hours. It had said the winners' speeches would air later in the broadcast.

However, this decision was ultimately reversed after it was criticised by many in Hollywood, including the likes of Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro, and

The ceremony also went host-less, a first since its 1989 edition, after stepped aside due to a controversy over his old homophobic tweets.

