OYO Hotels partners China's Meituan

OYO Hotels and Homes Thursday said it has signed a year-long strategic partnership with Meituan, China's leading e-commerce platform for services.

In the first phase of the partnership, OYO Jiudian (Hotels) - its Chinese subsidiary - will list 8,000 of its standardised accommodations on Meituan Hotels platform, a statement said.

This will further assist OYO Hotels in driving consumer traffic, data operations and brand promotion, it added.

This partnership combines OYO Jiudian's capacities in innovative transformation, business development, management and operations with Meituan's supplementary advantages in platform, open ecosystem, user base, traffic and technological innovation, the statement said.

"We are pro-actively delivering on China's focus on reforming the supply sector and are always open to partner with like-minded and customer-focused organisations that are contributing to the development of the travel and hospitality industry," OYO China COO Sam Shih said.

This partnership with Meituan is a reflection of OYO's commitment to providing quality living spaces to consumers and creating higher value for small- and medium-sized standalone hotel owners across China, he added.

OYO Jiudian is present across 337 cities in China, including Hangzhou, Xian, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Kunming, among others with five lakh rooms as a part of its chain in the country.

