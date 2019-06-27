Tarun Gogoi stopped from holding press meet at Assam House in Delhi, addresses media on road

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi Thursday was not allowed to hold a press meet at the Assam House in the national capital as he had no prior permission but he later addressed the journalists near the road outside the complex.

Gogoi had called the press conference in his room at the Assam House, where he was staying in Delhi.

However, the authorities did not allow the event to proceed even as the mediapersons reached the spot.

The Resident Commissioner cited a government circular that makes prior permission mandatory for holding any media event.

Later, the three-time octogenarian former Chief Minister came out and addressed the media outside the Assam House complex standing on the road.

Gogoi lashed out at the Assam government saying not allowing him to speak to journalists was an "attempt to sabotage democratic voices".

He said his main motive is to convey the sentiments of the Assam Congress that Rahul Gandhi should continue as the party's president.

The state Congress strongly condemned the Assam government for denying permission to Gogoi and termed the action as "autocratic".

"Why is the Sonowal government so scared? Failing to fulfill peoples' aspirations, the government is resorting to all sorts of undemocratic actions," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar said.

