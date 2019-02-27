Pak Air Force targeted India's military installations, bid foiled but one Indian pilot missing: MEA

Accusing of targeting Indian military installations, on Wednesday said the attack was foiled successfully but one MIG fighter jet was shot down in the aerial confrontation and a pilot is "missing in action".

In a very brief press statement, Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by R G K Kapoor, said details are also being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

The fresh confrontation came a day after Indian launched a counter-terrorism action against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan, based on credible evidence that the UN-proscribed terror group intended to launch terror attacks. The JeM had taken the responsibility of the terror strike in Kashmir's district on February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Against the Indian counter-terrorism action, " has responded this morning by using its to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the Air Force action was detected and the responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one fighter was shot down by a Bison of the The Pakistani was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

Both officials did not take any questions from the media.

Soon after the Indian statement, Pakistan did a live TV address and favoured talks to resolve the issues between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

He, however, claimed that two Indian MIGs crossed the Line of Control and they were shot down.

"Our action was only intended to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. Two of their MiGs were shot down (in the ensuing action)," Khan said.

Noting that all wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to, Khan said that better sense must prevail and the two sides should act with wisdom.

"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford a miscalculation? If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi's," Khan said.

"Let's sit together and settle this with talks," he added.

Before the MEA briefing, the had released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man claiming that he is IAF's Wing

"I am an IAF My service No is 27981," the man is seen as saying in the video.

However, the veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

The heightened tension also saw Pakistan shutting down its entire airspace and closing down civilian air traffic in most of its northern region temporarily.

