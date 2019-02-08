Pak closes school being run in old temple; clears way for worship

Pakistan's provincial government has closed a primary school being run in an old Hindu temple, paving the way for the minority community to worship at the site.

The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the department said.

Officials said that the temple has been handed over to community.

The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.

