Pak closes school being run in old temple; clears way for worship

C'garh budget provides for loan waiver, power bill rebate

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has closed a primary school being run in an old Hindu temple, paving the way for the minority community to worship at the site.

The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the education department said.

Officials said that the temple has been handed over to the Hindu community.

The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 20:26 IST

