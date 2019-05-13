Pak condemns rape of 3-yr-old girl in J-K

Pakistan on Monday condemned the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it as a "horrific" incident.
Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal also condemned the use of pellet guns on protesters in the Valley.
The girl was allegedly raped in Sumbal area of Bandipora district, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir Police to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep shock over the incident and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir to work swiftly in the case and ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act.
Normal life was affected in Srinagar on Monday due to a strike called by a religious-cum-separatist organisation against the incident.
