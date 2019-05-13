Relegated Bolton appoint administrators in bid for league survival

Bolton will start next season in League One with a 12-point deduction after going into administration, the confirmed on Monday.

Wanderers, who finished second bottom in the second-tier Championship this season, announced earlier on Monday they had appointed administrators.

"The EFL can confirm that it has been formally notified that administrators have been appointed in respect of Bolton Wanderers Football Club," read an EFL statement.

"As a result, the club is now subject to a 12-point deduction and, in accordance with EFL regulations, the sporting sanction will take effect next season in League One.

"The EFL will now commence discussions with the administrators with the aim of achieving a long-term future for the club." Wanderers filed their notice of intention to appoint administrators last week after a recent winding-up order was adjourned at a court hearing in

"The decision was finally made for the appointments which it is hoped will ensure the continued existence of the club, of the Football League," read a statement on the club's official website.

Former Watford had made a takeover bid for the former outfit but Bolton said earlier this month that the deal was off.

A last week heard that the club owe the taxman more than USD 1.3 million.

Bolton were unable to fulfil their final home league game of the season against



Brentford after players went on strike in protest at unpaid wages.

The EFL said the club were guilty of misconduct and would face disciplinary proceedings.

