Man held with gold paste in rectum at Pune airport

A passenger was held at the Lohegaon International Airport early Monday morning for allegedly trying to smuggle gold by hiding it in his rectum, said Custom Officials.

He said Abdur Rahim Khateeb, who had flown in from Dubai, was stopped in the basis of suspicion and then checked, an said.

"He had concealed gold paste weighing 664.04 grams in his rectum. The gold content in the paste was assessed at 533 grams valued at Rs 16,71,983," said the

