Pak court adjourns Sharif's bail application till Feb 12

A on Wednesday adjourned till February 12 the hearing of the bail application by jailed former Sharif in a corruption case.

A two-member bench of the (IHC) heard the application filed by 69-year-old Sharif to grant him bail due to bad health, after his conviction and arrest in the Al-Azizia Steel Mill case on December 24.

The three-time is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills case. He has been behind the bars since December 24.

Various medical reports of Sharif, who is undergoing tests and treatment for multiple heart related complications, were presented in the court.

The court ordered the (NAB) to file its reply on the next hearing on February 12.

Sharif was arrested and initially taken to in but after one day was shifted to in

His party Muslim League (PML-N) has been demanding that Sharif should be shifted to for better treatment.

"Sharif always had treatment in as he is best managed there," PML-N said.

The PML-N's reported request to shift him to has triggered speculation that it is keen to strike a deal with government.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship investment case and Al-Azizia - were filed against the Sharif family by the NAB in 2017 following a judgment by the that disqualified Sharif in the in 2017.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the Avenfield case but acquitted in Flagship case. He is already on bail in the Avenfiled case which was about properties in London.

