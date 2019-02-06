Cummins India Q3 PAT rises 8.2 pc to Rs 187 cr

manufacturer India Wednesday reported an 8.2 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax to Rs 187.09 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

It had posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 172.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, India said in a regulatory filing.

Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 1,463.27 crore, compared with Rs 1,318 crore a year ago, a growth of 11 per cent, it added.

Domestic sales in the current quarter represented the highest achieved at Rs 1,022 crore, which grew by 14 per cent over the same quarter last year, the company said in a statement.

"This is primarily on account of strong demand in our industrial and powergen markets," India said.

Exports revenue was Rs 441 crore, up 5 per cent over the comparable quarter in the previous year but declined by 2 per cent over the preceding quarter due to lower demand in global powergen market, he added.

On the outlook, he said: "While we are confident on the medium to long-term outlook for domestic sales; in short term, we could be dealing with some volatility arising from the upcoming

