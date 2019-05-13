Islamabad expects Kartarpur talks to resume after LS elections: Pak media

The corridor, once operational, will provide a visa-free access to Sikhs from India to their holiest Shrine located inside Pakistan. File photo: Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

expects to resume talks with to finalise the agreement on the Corridor once the new government takes charge in New Delhi, according to a Pakistani media report.

The Corridor links Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's with in district in The corridor, once operational, will provide a visa-free access to Sikhs from to their holiest Shrine located inside

expects the resumption of talks on the Corridor once the new government takes charge in India, sources were quoted as saying by on Sunday.

The last phase of six-week long in is scheduled to take place on May 19 and final results would be announced on May 23.

A senior Pakistani said there was no delay on Pakistan's part.

"It is India that is not willing to engage at this juncture," the added while requesting anonymity.

However, the official said Pakistan was confident that India would resume talks after the elections.

The two countries, nevertheless, held technical level talks at Zero Point (Kartarpur) on April 16.

The Indian team was supposed to pay a return visit to Pakistan in April but pulled out of the meeting at the last minute citing concerns over the committee formed by Pakistan to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

India as expressed concerns over the presence of several Khalistani separatists in the ten-member (PSGPC) appointed by Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Last November, India and Pakistan agreed to set up the border crossing linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, to in India's district.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's district across the river Ravi, about four km from the

The Shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border and everyday a larger number of Sikh devotees gather to perform Darshan or sacred viewings of the site.

The two sides continued talks on the corridor despite their recent military standoff.

But Pakistan is hopeful that the corridor will become functional on the 550th birth anniversary of in November this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)