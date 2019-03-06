Pak man on visit visa kills ex-brother-in-law in UAE for divorcing sister

Police in the UAE have arrested a Pakistani man who travelled to the country on a visit visa to murder his former for divorcing his sister, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The said they arrested the 36-year-old suspect from the just as he was about to flee the UAE after committing the murder, reported.

The accused arrived in the UAE from to murder his former for divorcing his sister, the police said.

The victim, only identified as M.Z., took the suspect's name just before he breathed his last at the hospital. The suspect had allegedly stabbed the 43-year-old victim several times before fleeing the spot, the report said.

Col. from the said the stabbing incident was reported early on Saturday. The police and officials found the victim in a pool of blood inside his room in a residential building.

The police rushed him to the nearest hospital in Sharjah.

The police's quick response and quick thinking to take him to the nearest hospital helped them to identify the suspect.

"The officers managed to get the suspect's name from the victim in the last few seconds of his life. The victim uttered the suspect's name in full before dying," said Col Al Nuaimi.

The police interrogated several acquaintances of the victim to identify who the person named by the victim was. "It was then that we learnt the suspect was the victim's He used to be a UAE resident, but went back for good. He came to the UAE on a visit visa," said the

"We managed to track him down after we circulated an arrest warrant in his name to all airports in the country."



During his interrogation, the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the murder. He claimed the deceased had divorced his sister without any reason.

A quoted him as saying that his sister felt "humiliated and insulted" after the divorce.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he flew in to the UAE to specifically carry out the crime. He said neither his sister nor his family were aware of his intention.

"He also told the officers that he had arrived in the country a week prior to the crime and had been watching the victim's movements to plan the perfect time to commit the murder," the police said.

The case has been referred to the Ajman Public Prosecution for further investigation, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)