Railways MoS inaugurates several projects at Ghazipur station

-
ALSO READ
Amritsar train tragedy was avoidable, railway not at fault: Manoj Sinha
Legitimate demands of station masters will be considered favourably: Manoj Sinha
Modi has changed the country's work culture: Union Min
Not an inch of Odisha railway lines given to other division: Sinha
All Lok Sabha constituencies to have passport centres soon: Manoj Sinha
-
Minister of state for Railways
Manoj Sinha Wednesday said the all round development of passenger facilities in railways under the Narendra Modi government amply demonstrates that a lot can be achieved with a firm resolve.
"Realising the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, the Railways has set new records. The Ghazipur station has become an important one from where scores of trains pass," said the minister after inaugurating several projects aimed at providing better passenger facilities at the Ghazipur station.
The inaugurated works included installation of the CCTV surveillance system at the station with the help of Nirbhaya fund.
Sinha said this would ensure the security of women and children.
"Several works to provide better facilities to passengers have been taken up proving that a lot can be achieved with a firm resolve," he added.
He said the progress made by the Railways in the last five years was more than what was done in the past 60 years.
Local people's representatives and senior railways officials too were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU