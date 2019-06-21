Pak manages to avoid being placed on FATF blacklist: Media reports; no official confirmation

has managed to garner the support of Turkey, and to avoid being placed on the (FATF) blacklist, according to on Friday.

The FATF will formally announce the decision of not in its Plenary scheduled in on October 13-18, the reports said.

Mohammad Faisal, has however, refused to comment on the development.

In June 2018, was placed in the 'Gray' list and given a 27-point action plan by the Paris-based FATF. This plan was reviewed at the last plenary in October 2018 and for the second time in February this year, when the country was again put into the 'Gray' list after submitted new information about Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

was the only country that had opposed the move backed by the US, the UK and However, Pakistan's all-weather ally abstained.

The FATF continuing in the 'Gray' list means its downgrading by the IMF, the World Bank, the ADB, the EU and also a reduction in risk rating by the Moody's, the S&P and the This will add to the financial problems of Pakistan, which is seeking aid from all possible international avenues.

managed to avoid being placed on the with the help of Turkey, and -- the three member states of the FATF, reported.

As per the 36-nation FATF charter, the support of at least three member states is essential to avoid the

The development took place at the five-day meeting of FATF's Plenary and Working Group meeting in Orlando, last week, according to Geo

Meanwhile, sources said "the danger is still not over".

"This is certainly a positive development that there is no imminent threat of (by the FATF) due to crucial support from Turkey, and Malaysia," a was quoted as saying by the Turkey's

However, he said, Pakistan had to meet the FATF deadline of January 2019 to complete its action plan aimed at fully blocking the and other financial loopholes.

In a statement in February, the financial watchdog though agreed that had made progress towards implementation of the action plan -- negotiated between Pakistan and the FATF members -- in June 2018, it sought "dissuasive sanctions" and "effective prosecution" in this connection.

At a meeting in the Chinese city of last month, Pakistan was reportedly asked to "do more" as its compliance on 18 of the 27 indicators -- pointed out in the action plan -- was unsatisfactory, reported.

Pakistan requires at least 15 out of 36 votes to move out of the FATF 'gray' list, which is causing an estimated loss of USD 10 billion per year to the country, the report said.

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is currently on a visit to the UK, claimed on Wednesday that had agreed to support Islamabad in its efforts to move out of the list.

However, analysts said it will not be a cakewalk.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, who served as Pakistan's to Jordan, Belgium, and Austria, said active diplomacy with the help of friendly countries would give a boost to Islamabad's ongoing efforts to steer out of the FATF scanner.

However, Pakistan is still required to meet some key FATF conditions to move out of the list, and avoid being blacklisted, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)