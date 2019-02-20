Pak national killed in brawl in Jaipur prison: Officials

A Pakistani national lodged in the central jail here was allegedly killed Wednesday in a with other prisoners.

"A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a and also by the police," Rajasthan of Police told

The killing in has been reported amid heightened tension between and after the Pulwama terror attack.

An said Shakrullah (50), who was from Punjab's Sialkot, was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.

general (Prisons) Rupinder Singh said Shakrullah was lodged in the jail's special cell since 2011 and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

and police officials rushed to the jail after learning about the death.

Singh said the post mortem will be conducted on the jail premises under judicial supervision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)