Govt announces Rs 48,239 cr recapitalisation plan for 12 PSBs

The ministry Wednesday announced to pump in Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and growth plans.

said that the government will infuse Rs 9,086 crore in and Rs 6,896 crore in -- the two "better-performing" banks currently under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) supervision of the RBI.

Further, Rs 4,638 crore and Rs 205 crore will be provided to and These banks have recently come out of the regulatory supervisory framework PCA of the RBI.

Kumar further said will get Rs 5,908 crore, Union Rs 4,112 crore, Rs 3,256 crore and Rs 1,603 crore.

The government will pump in Rs 12,535 crore in four other banks under PCA -- Central Bank of India, United Bank, and

The government in December had infused Rs 28,615 crore into seven public sector banks (PSBs) through recapitalisation bonds.

