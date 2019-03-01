Pak Parliament condemns as 'aggression' India's counter-terrorism operation

Parliament's joint session on Friday passed an unanimous resolution strongly condemning as "aggression" India's counter- operation in the country.

The resolution was moved by who earlier announced that he was to skipping meeting of over the invitation to Indian counterpart

Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside early Tuesday. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were eliminated.

The House rejected as "self-serving" and "fictitious" India's claims of having destroyed terrorist facility and causing heavy casualties.

The resolution said that "facts on the grounds clearly contradict India's false claim and so have been testified by independent observers.

The resolution noted that timely and "effective action of Air force repulsed the Indian attack without loss of life and property".

The resolution recalled Pakistan's offer of assistance to in investigating the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The resolution accused that "India's irresponsible and reckless actions of 26th and 27th February seriously imperiled peace and stability in South Asia".

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to respond effectively and in a befittingly manner to "Indian aggression".

Pakistan Defence Friday extended an offer of dialogue to for resolution of all disputes.

has been saying that terror and talks cannot go together.

Speaking at the joint session of parliament, Khattak rejected the allegation that Pakistan was i any way involved in the Pulwama attack.

"Pakistan is not behind the Pulwama incident," he said adding that accusing Pakistan for the attack was "the biggest lie of the century".

Khattak said Pakistan was peace loving country and would not in favour of conflict with India for the sake of regional peace and prosperity.

The warned that if India again resorted to aggression, "our response will be such that the history will remember'.

Khattak also said that peace with India was not possible until the resolution of dispute.

India says an integral part of the country.

Qureshi said Pakistan was ready for talks to de-escalate the situation.

