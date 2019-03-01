China says it 'regrets' WTO ruling in favour of US on subsidies

said on Friday it "regrets" a ruling in Washington's favour over a dispute on Chinese subsidies to and producers.

The decision comes as the world's top two economies try to hammer out an agreement to settle a long-running trade row that has rattled global markets.

The in 2016 alleged that doled out $100 billion in "market price support" for and as well as corn production, above levels agreed to at the Geneva-based WTO.

"The expert group did not support the Chinese position on the calculation of the level for our minimum purchase price policy on and

The Chinese side regrets this," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

is the world's largest of wheat and rice, holding significant sway over world markets.

WTO experts said they had found that each year from 2012 to 2015, China's market price support for wheat, Indica rice and Japonica rice "exceeded its 8.5 per cent de minimis level of support for each of these products".

"Government support for domestic agriculture, guaranteeing farmers' income, and maintaining are common practices in all countries and permitted by WTO rules," the ministry said in the statement attributed to the of its treaty and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)